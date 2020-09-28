Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.68. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

