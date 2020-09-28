$0.36 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Uniti Group stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 863,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 566,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

