$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

ROL opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Rollins has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

