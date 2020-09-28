Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,021.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $64.73 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.