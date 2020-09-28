Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Associated Banc worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of ASB opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.