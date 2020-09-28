Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $87.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

