Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

