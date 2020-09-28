Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 634,238 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $8.46 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.