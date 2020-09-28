Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.60 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of OSI Systems worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $105.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

