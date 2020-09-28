Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

