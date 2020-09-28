Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.83 Million Position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 98.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eventbrite by 106.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB opened at $10.32 on Monday. Eventbrite Inc has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

