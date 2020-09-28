Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 676,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

