Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

NYSE HOG opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

