PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $85,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,425.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

