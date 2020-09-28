Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,919 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Meritor worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at $15,868,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Meritor by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 286,783 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Meritor by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 219,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritor by 2,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 198,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTOR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

