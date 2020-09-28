Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,179 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,063. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

