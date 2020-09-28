Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,797 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $72.36 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

