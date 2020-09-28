PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,786 Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.19 on Monday. Draftkings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.88.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Draftkings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.