Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,896 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 397,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.97 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.