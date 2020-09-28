Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Emcor Group worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 363.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

