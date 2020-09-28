Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $14,809,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $25.48 on Monday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

