Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bank Ozk by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $20.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

