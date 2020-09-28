Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.61.

PYPL opened at $187.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

