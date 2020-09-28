BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.22% of BMC Stock worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450,978 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 287,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282,120 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BMCH stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

