Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 152,580 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $44.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

