Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,353 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 28.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:STC opened at $42.20 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

