Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Outfront Media worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Outfront Media by 74.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,609,000 after buying an additional 315,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Outfront Media by 820.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.95 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

