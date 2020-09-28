Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 200 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

