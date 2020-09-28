TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 845,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 464,355 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 128,430 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,144,311.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 241.68, a current ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

