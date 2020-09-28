Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Bank Ozk by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth $8,440,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 274,642 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.00. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

