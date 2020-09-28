Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 96.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,789,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 349.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 949,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVC. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

