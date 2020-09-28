Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zynga by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Zynga by 7.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,437 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

