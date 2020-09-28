Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.41. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

