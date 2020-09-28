Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 12,604 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

