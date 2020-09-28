Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 518.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

