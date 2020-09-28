Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $438,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 65,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

