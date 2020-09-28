Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,200 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

