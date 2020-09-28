17,300 Shares in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.94 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,528,932.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,713,899. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

