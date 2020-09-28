Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

WAFD opened at $20.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

