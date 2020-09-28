23,160 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

