Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 353.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $84.09 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $1,647,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $15,962,543. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

