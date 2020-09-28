Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 353.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $84.09 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $1,647,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $15,962,543. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: What is a put option?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Bank Ozk
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Bank Ozk
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc
BMC Stock Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP
BMC Stock Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 152,580 Brinker International, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 152,580 Brinker International, Inc.
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Corp
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report