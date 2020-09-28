Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $447,000 Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SkyWest by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $29.59 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

