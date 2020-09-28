Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $32.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.37 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

