Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $462,000 in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of GRA opened at $41.40 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

