Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after buying an additional 1,277,745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 895,274 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $23.61 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.