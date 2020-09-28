Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,823 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Winnebago Industries worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of WGO opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.