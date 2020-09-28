Head to Head Comparison: Auryn Resources (AUG) and Its Rivals

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Auryn Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auryn Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Auryn Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auryn Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -17.82 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.31

Auryn Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Auryn Resources competitors beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.