Head to Head Analysis: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and United Security Bancshares (NYSE:UBFO)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.63 $169.06 million $3.29 16.20 United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.20 $15.17 million N/A N/A

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Community Bank System and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 3 0 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Community Bank System pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 25.46% 8.69% 1.40% United Security Bancshares 27.07% 10.16% 1.21%

Risk and Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bank System beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

