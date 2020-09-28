Head to Head Survey: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Ark Restaurants (OTCMKTS:ARKR)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Ark Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.25 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Ark Restaurants -2.65% -8.10% -2.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Kona Grill on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

