Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 307,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Range Resources by 3,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,650,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $7.07 on Monday. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.